Mexican Senate Approves Reduction to Powers of Electoral Agency

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Mexican Senate has approved controversial amendments to the electoral legislation that limit the powers and budget of the National Electoral Institute of Mexico (INE), a public agency responsible for organizing Federal elections in the country.

"The Senate has approved the electoral reform also known as 'Plan B.' After it has been approved by both chambers, it is going to the head of the executive branch (for approval and singing)," the Senate tweeted.

The reform aimed at limiting the budget and powers of the INE was named "Plan B," since the initial draft law to amend the constitution failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority in the parliament in 2022. The current bill, which provides for amendments only to the country's electoral legislation, required a simple majority of 50% plus one vote and was eventually approved by a 72-50 vote.

The INE warned that the amendments, which will also reduce the institute's staff, could lead to the downsizing of its personnel by 80%.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said that the current electoral system in the country is conducive to voter fraud, which he stated took place in 2006 during his unsuccessful first run for the presidency.

The opposition has, in turn, already pledged to challenge the reform in Mexico's supreme court as it allegedly violates the constitution and might threaten the holding of the presidential election in 2024.