Mexican Senate Approves Removal of Presidential Immunity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Mexican Senate has approved the constitutional reform bill designed to strip the president of immunity and allow criminal proceedings against the head of state in accordance with all the articles of the criminal code.

"With 89 votes in favor and 23 against, the constitutional reform bill in terms of presidential immunity is approved," the parliament said on Twitter on Thursday.

The reform affects articles 108 and 111 of the Mexican constitution. Now that the Senate has approved the bill, it will be sent to 32 regional parliaments for their approval and enter into force subsequently.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was the initiator of the change together with another reform which would allow a court to revoke the presidency in the middle of the term.

According to the lawmakers, the legislation will contribute to the fight against impunity of erring officials. To start prosecuting a president during his term of office, the Mexican senate will have to approve any charges leveled against the incumbent.