Mexican Senate Says Ratified New Free Trade Agreement With US, Canada

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Mexican Senate said it had ratified a protocol on changes to the new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada (USMCA, or T-MEC).

"The protocol on changes to the T-MEC and two parallel agreements was adopted in a 107-1 vote," the Senate wrote on its Twitter page.

Mexico became the first party to the USMCA, which has ratified it. The United States and Canada are expected to ratify the deal in 2020.

The USMCA, which is a result of re-negotiating the previous North American Free Trade Agreement, was signed on November 30, 2018. The new treaty revises the rules for participants' access to the domestic markets of the three countries, tariffs and some norms of labor legislation. The new norms are expected to enter in force in June 2020.