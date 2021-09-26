UrduPoint.com

Mexican Soldiers Detained By Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:10 AM

Mexican Soldiers Detained by Border Patrol Near Puente Libre - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) US border patrol agents detained several Mexican soldiers on the border between Ciudad Juarez, located in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, and El Paso, Texas, a Mexican Foreign Ministry representative said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, near the Bridge of the Americas ("Puente Libre").

According to Mexican media reports, at least seven armed soldiers were traveling in off-road trucks when they accidentally crossed into US territory.

The Mexican foreign ministry representative confirmed that the soldiers went the wrong way and told journalists that all of them were released after being detained by the US customs and border protection for several hours.

According to Mexican media reports, the soldiers were handcuffed and their weapons confiscated during the detention.

Related Topics

Juarez Chihuahua El Paso Border Media All

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.