UrduPoint.com

Mexican Supreme Court Says Ban On Early Abortions Unconstitutional

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

Mexican Supreme Court Says Ban on Early Abortions Unconstitutional

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Supreme Court of Mexico ruled on Tuesday that penalties for early abortions, applied in most states of the country, run counter to the constitution.

"Today [we have made] one more step in women's historic fight for equality, dignity and empowerment," Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar said at a hearing aired on YouTube.

In a unanimous 10-0 vote, the court ordered the northern state of Coahuila to remove the 196 article on punishment for abortion from its criminal code. Women accused of the termination of pregnancy were sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, regardless of the causes of abortions, according to the state's legislation.

The court's decision will be applied throughout the country, repealing the states' laws penalizing abortions.

To date, only four out of 32 Mexican states have allowed abortions before 12 weeks of pregnancy, while other states barred the procedure at any stage of pregnancy in case there were no medical emergency or rape.

On September 2, the US Supreme Court declined to block the Texas "heartbeat" law, which bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at such an early stage equals to the general prohibition of the procedure, as 90% of women turning to hospitals for abortions are more than six weeks pregnant. The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas was 20 weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Vote Mexico September Criminals Women YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

1 hour ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

4 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

3 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

3 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.