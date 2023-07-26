Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Mexican, US Authorities Adopt Declaration to Combat Drug, Arms Trafficking - Mexico City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The authorities of Mexico and the United States have adopted a joint declaration to combat the flow of fentanyl and illegal arms sales, the Mexican government said Tuesday.

"On Monday, July 24, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and senior Mexican government officials received a US delegation led by Homeland Security Advisor to US President (Joe Biden) Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall ... to advance the important cooperation that our countries have already begun, including ... combating fentanyl and dual-use chemicals, fighting arms trafficking, managing migration and modernizing our common border," the government said in a statement on the website.

The government has discussed with the US delegation joint efforts under the US-Mexico security agreement, as well as combating the supply of chemicals used to produce drugs and preventing their flow across the US-Mexican border, the statement said.

The sides have also addressed regional migration issues and discussed "the persistence of the serious consequences of illegal entry on the common border," the statement read.

In mid-July, the White House announced the release of a comprehensive government-wide response to combat the emerging threat of fentanyl and xylazine to the United States, adding that it planned to focus on testing, data collection, evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment.

