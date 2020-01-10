UrduPoint.com
Mexican Volcano Popocatepetl Spews Fiery Ash

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Mexican volcano Popocatepetl spewed a cloud of black ash and lava almost 2 miles high into the air on Thursday, the National Disaster Prevention Center said.

"An eruption involving a moderate amount of ash was registered at 6:33 a.m. [12:33 GMT]. The pillar reached 3 kilometers into the air," the agency tweeted.

The authorities prohibited anyone from coming closer than 12 kilometers to Popocatepetl, which means a "smoking mountain" in the language of the indigenous Aztec population.

The active volcano is located some 30 miles southeast of Mexico City. It is the Central American country's second highest peak and the most active volcano. It is one of Mexico's most recognizable symbols.

