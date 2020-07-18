UrduPoint.com
Mexico Analyzes Video Showing Military-style Cartel Convoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Mexico analyzes video showing military-style cartel convoy

A video showing dozens of gunmen and armored vehicles purportedly belonging to a powerful Mexican drug cartel is being analyzed by officials, the security ministry has said

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A video showing dozens of gunmen and armored vehicles purportedly belonging to a powerful Mexican drug cartel is being analyzed by officials, the security ministry has said.

The clip, lasting just over two minutes and posted to social media, shows a long line of trucks flanked by paramilitaries wearing camouflage, helmets and bulletproof vests.

"The propaganda video attributed to a criminal group is being analyzed to confirm its authenticity and when it was filmed," Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Friday.

But he added, "no criminal group is capable of successfully defying the Federal armed forces."The footage shows the paramilitaries shouting "We are the real men of Mr Mencho" -- the nickname of Nemesio Oseguera, who heads the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful and violent gangs in Mexico.

Oseguera is one of the United States' most wanted criminals, with the Drug Enforcement Administration offering $10 million for his arrest.

