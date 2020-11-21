UrduPoint.com
Mexico Announces Green Zones With Low Risk Of COVID-19 In 2 Regions For 1st Time

Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:30 PM

The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche.

"Two regions are in the red zone - Durango and Chihuahua, 14 in the orange and yellow [zones], and, for the first time, two states with the green level of the least risk, but it is not still zero," Ricardo Cortes Alcala, the director general of health promotion at the ministry, said at a press conference late on Friday.

At the same time, six states � Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Queretaro and Mexico City � are highly likely to move to a state of maximum epidemiological risk.

So far, Mexico has confirmed as many as 1,025,969 COVID-19 cases, including 100,823 fatalities.

