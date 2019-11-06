UrduPoint.com
Mexico Arrests Suspect In Mormon Family Massacre With 2 Hostages - Reports

Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Mexican authorities captured a suspect in the massacre of nine family members of a Mormon community, along with two hostages, media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Mexican authorities captured a suspect in the massacre of nine family members of a Mormon community, along with two hostages, media reported on Wednesday.

The Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigations (AMIC) said it has detained an individual who was holding two bound-and-gagged hostages in the hills of Agua Prieta in the state of Sonora, CNN reported.

The suspect had several rifles and a large amount of ammunition, including a number of large-caliber weapons, the agency said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page, the report said.

Family members said that three women, four small children and two infants - all dual US-Mexican citizens - died in a convoy ambushed by criminal gangs on Tuesday.

The victims and eight surviving children were attacked by criminal groups on Monday evening while traveling between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua, Mexican authorities said.

The victims belonged to a Mormon sect that settled in northern Mexico decades ago.

