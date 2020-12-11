UrduPoint.com
Mexico Asks US To Extend Border Crossing Restrictions For One Month - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mexico Asks US to Extend Border Crossing Restrictions for One Month - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Mexicо has suggested that the United States should extend the prohibition of border crossing between the two countries, introduced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, for one month, until January 21, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"After reviewing the development of the spread of #COVID19 ... [Mexico] proposed [the US] to extend the restrictions on non-essential crossing through the shared land border for one more month," the ministry tweeted.

In another tweet, the ministry said that the restrictions would be maintained on the same terms as when they took effect on March 21, which allowed only essential cargo traffic and travels for medicinal, educational or governmental purposes and emergency visits.

Both countries have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the US having over 15.6 million confirmed cases according to the Johns Hopkins University database, and Mexico reporting over 1.2 million coronavirus cases.

