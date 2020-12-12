UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Authorizes Emergency Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Mexico Authorizes Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) has licensed the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Saturday.

"Cofepris gave an emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Gatell said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico has thus become the fourth country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada, as stated by the Mexican health official.

The first 250,000 doses of the mRNA-based vaccine are expected to arrive in Mexico by the end of December and be distributed among medical workers. Another 2 million doses will be supplied throughout January and February. Beginning from March, the monthly shipment of doses is expected to increase to 12 million.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). The developers have committed to delivering the vaccine to the Mexican certified vaccination centers on their own.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Bahrain United Kingdom Mexico January February March December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sandooq Al Watan approves three-year strategy to c ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Strategy for Dome ..

56 minutes ago

UN fears for Eritrean refugees caught in Ethiopia ..

34 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 18 kanal state land

1 hour ago

SU Vice Chancellor expresses grief over death of A ..

1 hour ago

GCU, UET join hands for research collaboration

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.