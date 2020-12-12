Mexico Authorizes Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) has licensed the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo for emergency use, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Saturday.

"Cofepris gave an emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Gatell said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico has thus become the fourth country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use after the United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada, as stated by the Mexican health official.

The first 250,000 doses of the mRNA-based vaccine are expected to arrive in Mexico by the end of December and be distributed among medical workers. Another 2 million doses will be supplied throughout January and February. Beginning from March, the monthly shipment of doses is expected to increase to 12 million.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). The developers have committed to delivering the vaccine to the Mexican certified vaccination centers on their own.