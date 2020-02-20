MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A source from the Mexican Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Mexican authorities were aware of the recent detention of its citizen on American soil, who is accused of acting as a foreign agent.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced in a news release that a Mexican citizen, Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, has been arrested for acting within the US on behalf of the Russian government without first informing the US Attorney General.

"The foreign ministry is aware of the detention of a Mexican citizen on February 16 in Miami, Florida. The [US] department of justice accuses him of alleged cooperation with a foreign government without prior notice to the ministry," the source said.

According to court documents, a Russian government official recruited Fuentes ” a Mexican occupational researcher living in Singapore ” in 2019, and instructed him to rent a specific property in Florida.

In February 2020, Fuentes traveled to Moscow and met with a Russian government official, who provided him with a physical description of a US government source's vehicle and told him to locate the car and obtain the vehicle license plate number, the release added.

According to investigators, Fuentes traveled from Mexico City to Miami last Thursday on a temporary visa and was seen taking a picture of a vehicle belonging to a US government source last Friday. The Mexican was detained on Sunday at Miami International Airport as he was attempting to leave the country, the department of justice said.

The pretrial detention hearing for the suspect is scheduled for the next Friday, while his arraignment is scheduled for March 3.