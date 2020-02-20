UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Aware Of Detention Of Citizen In US Accused Of Spying For Foreign Gov't - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mexico Aware of Detention of Citizen in US Accused of Spying for Foreign Gov't - Source

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A source from the Mexican Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Mexican authorities were aware of the recent detention of its citizen on American soil, who is accused of acting as a foreign agent.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced in a news release that a Mexican citizen, Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, has been arrested for acting within the US on behalf of the Russian government without first informing the US Attorney General.

"The foreign ministry is aware of the detention of a Mexican citizen on February 16 in Miami, Florida. The [US] department of justice accuses him of alleged cooperation with a foreign government without prior notice to the ministry," the source said.

According to court documents, a Russian government official recruited Fuentes ” a Mexican occupational researcher living in Singapore ” in 2019, and instructed him to rent a specific property in Florida.

In February 2020, Fuentes traveled to Moscow and met with a Russian government official, who provided him with a physical description of a US government source's vehicle and told him to locate the car and obtain the vehicle license plate number, the release added.

According to investigators, Fuentes traveled from Mexico City to Miami last Thursday on a temporary visa and was seen taking a picture of a vehicle belonging to a US government source last Friday. The Mexican was detained on Sunday at Miami International Airport as he was attempting to leave the country, the department of justice said.

The pretrial detention hearing for the suspect is scheduled for the next Friday, while his arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Rent Vehicle Car Mexico City Singapore Miami Florida February March Visa Sunday 2019 2020 From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

47 minutes ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

2 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

2 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

2 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.