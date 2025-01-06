Open Menu

Mexico Bar Shooting Leaves Seven Dead, Five Wounded

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Mexico bar shooting leaves seven dead, five wounded

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A shooting at a bar in southeastern Mexico left seven people dead and five wounded, authorities said Sunday, the latest in a series of similar attacks in the violence-plagued country.

A manhunt was launched for the perpetrators of the shooting on Saturday night in the city of Villahermosa, in Tabasco state, the secretariat of security and civilian protection said in a statement.

"Analysis of video surveillance cameras is being carried out and elements of the state and Federal authorities have deployed coordinated patrols to locate and arrest those responsible," it added.

The death toll initially stood at five, but the Tabasco public prosecutor's office later said two more people had died in the attack on what it described as "a clandestine bar that operated irregularly."

According to local media, unidentified gunmen burst into the bar La Casita Azul and opened fire at customers, leaving bloodied bodies strewn on the floor.

Tabasco, home to oil production facilities, has seen an increase in violent crime in recent months.

In November, six people were killed and 10 wounded in another armed attack on a bar in Villahermosa.

It came two weeks after an attack on a bar left 10 dead in the city of Queretaro, in a central region that until now had been spared from violence linked to organized crime.

The same weekend, six people were killed in a shooting in a bar in a suburb of Mexico City.

Drug-related violence has seen more than 450,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.

Tackling the murders and kidnappings that are a daily occurrence is among the major challenges facing President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The former Mexico City mayor, who became the country's first woman president on October 1, has ruled out declaring "war" on drug cartels.

Instead she has pledged to continue her predecessor's strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Oil Died Azul Villahermosa Queretaro Mexico City Same Mexico October November Women Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

10 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

14 hours ago
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

14 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From World