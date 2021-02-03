Mexico became the first North American country to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Mexico became the first North American country to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed on Wednesday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the country.

Mexico has become the first country of North America to approve Sputnik V and the 17th country in the world," RDIF said in a press release.

"We welcome the decision of regulatory authorities of Mexico to register Sputnik V vaccine and include it in the national portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus. Partnership between Russia and Mexico will save many lives and protect the population by using one of the best vaccines in the world. High efficacy of Sputnik V was confirmed yesterday by data published in one of the most respected medical journals The Lancet," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.