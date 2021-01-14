MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Mexico has rolled out its mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus with the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"Today, we are starting the mass vaccination in hospitals, everything is already prepared for it.

Our goal is to vaccinate more than 400,000 health care workers in three days," the president said at a press conference broadcast on his Twitter.

On Tuesday, Mexico received the first batch of Pfizer's vaccine with 439,000 doses. Until the end of January, a total of 1.4 million doses are set to be delivered to the Latin American country.