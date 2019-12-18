Mexico Blocks $330Mln in Bank Accounts of Criminal Gangs Over 10 Months - Minister

(@imziishan)

Mexican authorities have blocked more than $330 million in bank accounts that are linked to criminal gangs over the last 10 months, which is 69-fold more than last year, the country's Security and Public Protection Secretary, Alfonso Durazo, said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Mexican authorities have blocked more than $330 million in bank accounts that are linked to criminal gangs over the last 10 months, which is 69-fold more than last year, the country's Security and Public Protection Secretary, Alfonso Durazo, said on Tuesday.

In a speech broadcast on the Mexican president's Twitter, Durazo said that combating organized crime envisaged the fight against its financial base in the first place rather than direct confrontation.

"In 2019, 9,100 [bank] accounts have been blocked," he said.

The lion share of criminal funds - 5.3 billion pesos ($280 million) - was seized in the national currency.

Another $47 million were frozen in foreign currency accounts.

The money received from the confiscation and sale of the property of criminal gangs is channeled to social needs. On Monday, the government reported that the funds would be spent on the construction of several regional highways.

Criminality rates in Mexico have surged over recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States. Last year was marked by the record-high rate of homicides in the country - more than 33,000.