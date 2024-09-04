Open Menu

Mexico, Bosnia FMs Congratulate Iran's Newly-appointed Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Mexico, Bosnia FMs congratulate Iran's newly-appointed counterpart

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena and Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina have issued separate congratulatory messages to Iran’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In her message, the Mexican foreign minister said that she and her respected government favor giving a boost to cooperation with Iran to strengthen political and bilateral dialogue which she said will benefit the welfare and development of the two countries.

 

The foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina also expressed certainty that friendly relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina will further strengthen with the support of Iran’s new foreign minister.

President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed Abbas Araghchi, a senior negotiator in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers as his pick for foreign minister who received the Iranian Parliament’s vote of confidence with 247 votes out of the total 288 votes cast on August 21.

