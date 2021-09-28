UrduPoint.com

Mexico Celebrates 200 Years Of Independence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Mexico celebrates 200 years of independence

Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain on Monday with a commemoration featuring fireworks, theatre, and pyrotechnics in the capital's central plaza

Mexico City, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain on Monday with a commemoration featuring fireworks, theatre, and pyrotechnics in the capital's central plaza.

The event in Mexico City's Zocalo square, once the heart of the Aztec empire, was headed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"What we experienced that day, 200 years ago, marked forever our political separation with Spain," said AMLO, the acronym by which the president is known.

Multiple countries sent congratulatory messages, including US President Joe Biden, who assured that his country "has no closer friend than Mexico." "I look forward to all that our two nations will accomplish together in the years to come," Biden said in recorded video.

Pope Francis' congratulations included an acknowledgment of the Catholic Church's "sins" in Mexico.

AMLO has asked the Spanish government and the Vatican several times to apologize for the "massacres and oppression" committed in the name of colonizing and evangelizing the indigenous peoples of Mexico.

"Both my predecessors and I have asked for forgiveness for personal and social sins," Pope Francis wrote.

In a ceremony that limited visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers used theatre, multimedia displays, and pyrotechnics to illustrate the country's pre-Hispanic history, including the war for independence.

The staging is part of a series of events organized by the Mexican government to mark the 700th anniversary of the founding of the Aztec capital and the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquest.

Most Mexicans have mixed European and indigenous ancestry and have contrasting feelings about the violence of the conquest, which imposed culture, language, and religion on the country.

As part of Monday's celebration, Italian general Roberto Riccardi was awarded the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction granted to a foreigner in Mexico, for his work in the recovery of archaeological pieces.

Since 2018, 5,746 historical artifacts have been repatriated to the country, most of which are archaeological, AMLO said.

Related Topics

Mexico City Independence Eagle Spain Mexico 2018 Church Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitution Amendme ..

Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitution Amendments No Later Than February - L ..

11 seconds ago
 Man charged with murder of UK teacher

Man charged with murder of UK teacher

12 seconds ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

14 seconds ago
 Coolant leak 'likely' sparked giant Tesla battery ..

Coolant leak 'likely' sparked giant Tesla battery fire in Australia

15 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 2,289 more COVID-19 cases, 305,842 ..

S.Korea reports 2,289 more COVID-19 cases, 305,842 in total

17 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.