Mexico City, Bastion Of Bullfighting, Considers Ban

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Matadors in the Mexican capital, home to the largest bullring on the planet, are fighting to prevent a ban on a practice brought by the Spanish conquistadors five centuries ago

Although the debate is not new, in December, an animal welfare commission in Mexico City's legislature approved a proposal to prohibit the tradition in the city of around nine million people.

The push has left bullfighting -- and the multimillion-dollar industry surrounding it -- facing an uncertain future after the season ended on Sunday.

No date has yet been set for a vote by Mexico City lawmakers on the issue, after the commission opted to open a dialogue with people who would be affected.

Mexico is a bastion of bullfighting, and at its heart in the capital sits the Plaza de Toros, which has a capacity of around 50,000 people.

But the capital is also considered a progressive stronghold in the conservative Catholic-majority country, and a pioneer in areas such as same-sex marriage, legal abortion and the treatment of animals.

