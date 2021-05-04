UrduPoint.com
Mexico City Mayor Says Bodies Of 4 Victims Remain On Train After Subway Overpass Collapse

Tue 04th May 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The bodies of four of the victims remain inside the train that collapsed onto a road alongside a subway overpass in Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday.

A subway overpass and train collapsed onto a road between the Olivos and Tezonco stations at 10:00 p.m. local time on Monday (3:00 GMT on Tuesday).

"The bodies of four of the victims are still on the train," Sheinbaum told reporters, adding that efforts on the site continue to sort through the disaster.

She confirmed that the death toll now stands at 23, with 79 people hospitalized after the tragedy.

When asked whether other subway lines are safe for passengers, the official replied in the affirmative. The tragedy occurred on the newest Line 12, leading to the suspension of traffic on the route.

