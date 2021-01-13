UrduPoint.com
Mexico City Mayor Says Metro Operation To Be Restored Soon

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that a competent team was working to quickly restore the power supply of three metro lines damaged by fire, refuting the predictions of a subway trade union spokesperson that the process could take five months.

"No, we have a lot of respect for the head of the trade union of the Transport Ministry, but the subway director is working with a very competent team [of the Energy Ministry] to launch lines 1, 2 and 3 as soon as possible and continue work on the creation of a new electromagnetic system and control center in the metro," Sheinbaum said during an online conference, which was posted on social networks of the Mexico City government.

Three subway lines in Mexico City - 4, 5 and 6, resumed operations on Tuesday following a massive fire on January 9, while three more have yet to be commissioned. As a result of a fire at the central post of the Mexico City subway in the historic center of the city, one person died, and another 29 were hospitalized with combustion product poisoning.

