Mexico City Police Chief Fired Over Detaining Journalists at Feminist Rally: Mayor

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Mexico city government, dismissed on Wednesday Jose Arturo Blanco Hernandez, head of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBIDF), following the detention of journalists during the March 8 feminist rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Mexico city government, dismissed on Wednesday Jose Arturo Blanco Hernandez, head of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBIDF), following the detention of journalists during the March 8 feminist rally.

On Monday, clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers during the feminists' rally against violence and discrimination in Mexico City left at least 62 female police officers and 19 civilians injured. Journalists covering the demonstration were attacked and handcuffed on the subway by the police.

"Yesterday I requested the dismissal of the banking police chief, deputy minister, and I will continue to do so every time police abuses its power .

.. We cannot tolerate violations from the police, especially against journalists," Mexico city government Twitter posted Sheinbaum's speech.

The city mayor stressed that the four female photographers had been detained not during the demonstration, but on the subway while filming a group of protesters on their way to the rally, despite presenting their IDs and journalist badges.

Later in the day the Ministry of Public Security announced on Twitter that the detained journalists were released, and police officers responsible for the incident were suspended. The internal affairs office has opened up investigations into the case.