UrduPoint.com

Mexico City Police Detain Leader Of Knights Templar Drug Ð¡artel - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mexico City Police Detain Leader of Knights Templar Drug Ð¡artel - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Mexico City police have detained the leader of the drug cartel known as the Knights Templar, Francisco Maldonado Bustos, also known as Don Jose, the media reported.

In 2016, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico announced a reward of more than $70,000 for the capture of Bustos, and in 2020, the Mexican armed forces identified the leader of the cartel as one of the main generators of violence in the country.

Bustos was reportedly detained on Monday in the Napoles metropolitan area. Police found 153 transparent bags, presumably containing cocaine, as well as a machine pistol in his car, according to the newspaper Tribuna.

The Knights Templar cartel emerged in January 2011, triggering a fierce struggle for influence between the Knights and another cartel, the Michoacan Family. Michoacan is considered one of the key states in drug trafficking from South America to the United States.

Related Topics

Police Car Mexico City Maldonado United States Mexico January 2016 2020 Family Media From

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

17 minutes ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

22 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

32 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

22 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

22 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.