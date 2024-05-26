Mexico City Records Highest-ever Temperature Of 34.7 C
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Mexico City recorded its highest-ever temperature on Saturday when thermometers hit 34.7 degrees Celsius (94.46 degrees Fahrenheit) as a deadly heatwave scorches the country.
The "highest temperature since records have been kept" was recorded Saturday afternoon at the Tacubaya observatory, the National Meteorological Service said.
The previous record of 34.4 degrees Celsius was observed the day before at the same station in the capital, the weather service added.
Mexico has recorded 48 deaths due to intense heatwaves hitting the country since March, the government said on Friday.
More than 950 people have suffered various health effects over the same period, as of May 21, according to the health ministry.
The eastern coastal state of Veracruz recorded the highest number of deaths, with 14, followed by Tabasco, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas with eight each.
Last year, Mexico reported a record 419 heat-related deaths in the hot season, which runs from March to October, in a country of 129 million people.
It is not just humans that are suffering -- in southern Mexico dozens of howler monkeys have dropped dead, apparently due to the heat.
- 'Warmest year in history' -
Scientists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico warned on Wednesday that in the next two weeks intensifying heat could bring new record temperatures to the capital.
This year is on course to be "the warmest year in history," Francisco Estrada, coordinator of the university's Climate Change Research Program, said at a press conference.
Mexico City, which sits at 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level, has traditionally enjoyed a temperate climate and few homes have air conditioning.
But the capital has repeatedly seen fresh high-temperature records this hot season, with the mercury reaching then-records of 34.3 C on May 9 and 34.2 C on April 15.
The intense heat -- which has emptied stores of bottled water and ice packs in the capital and its metropolitan area, where about 22 million people live -- combined with the scarce wind, has triggered pollution in the megacity where around 6.5 million vehicles circulate.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has described this year's heat as "exceptional."
"It's a very regrettable natural phenomenon related to climate change," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From World
-
'Reborn from the ashes': Russian military widows try to rebuild lives9 minutes ago
-
Lithuanians vote in presidential runoff amid Russia fears19 minutes ago
-
Miami win in Vancouver without resting Barca trio19 minutes ago
-
Richardson wins first 100m of year, Chebet smashes 10,000 world record in Eugene59 minutes ago
-
Chase leads West Indies to T20I series win over South Africa1 hour ago
-
Football: Recent French Cup winners1 hour ago
-
First French tourists evacuated from New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
PSG win French Cup final on Mbappe's farewell appearance1 hour ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores1 hour ago
-
Four US Army vessels run aground near Gaza pier: CENTCOM9 hours ago
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials9 hours ago
-
PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 309 hours ago