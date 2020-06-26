Mexico City security chief wounded in attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico City's security chief was wounded in an attack Friday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

He said he had learned from the mayor of Mexico's capital that Omar Garcia Harfuch was wounded.

The mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that Garcia Harfuch's life was not in danger.