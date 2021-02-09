UrduPoint.com
Mexico City Subway Resumes Operation Of Lines Damaged By Fire - Government Head

Tue 09th February 2021

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The last of six metro lines in the Mexican capital, stopped after a major fire in the central control station, resumed operation a month later.

"Today, as we promised, Mexico City Metro Line 2 resumed operations. Once again, I thank all the workers and engineers...

for their work," the head of the Mexico City government, Claudia Sheinbaum, wrote on Twitter.

Three subway lines in Mexico, number 4, 5 and 6, resumed operations three days after a major fire; it took almost a month to restore the work of lines 1, 2 and 3.

As a result of a fire at the central post of the Mexico City subway in the historic center of the city on January 9, one person died, 29 were hospitalized with poisoning by combustion products.

More Stories From World

