Mexico City to Further Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Measures From Monday - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Lockdown measures currently in force in Mexico City will be eased further from Monday, the mayor of the Mexican capital Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday, while announcing that the city's COVID-19 threat level will be downgraded.

"The government of Mexico City and the Ministry of Health have applied an orange warning over the next week," Sheinbaum said in a broadcast that was streamed on Twitter.

The threat level had previously been red, which indicates that 65 percent of hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients are in use.

From Monday, Mexico City's central squares, department stores, and hotels will be allowed to reopen gradually.

Citizens will be allowed to exercise outdoors and restaurants, markets, and beauty salons will also begin to resume activities, Sheinbaum said.

Despite the lockdown easing, public gatherings and religious services will remain prohibited. Cinemas, theaters, and museums will remain closed, as will most public offices and educational institutions.

Earlier on Friday, the Mexican Health Ministry reported that the country's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 200,000 after 6,104 new positive tests were reported over the past 24 hours. The corresponding rise on Thursday was 5,437.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 736 on Friday to 25,060.