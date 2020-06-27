UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico City To Further Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Measures From Monday - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Mexico City to Further Ease COVID-19 Lockdown Measures From Monday - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Lockdown measures currently in force in Mexico City will be eased further from Monday, the mayor of the Mexican capital Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday, while announcing that the city's COVID-19 threat level will be downgraded.

"The government of Mexico City and the Ministry of Health have applied an orange warning over the next week," Sheinbaum said in a broadcast that was streamed on Twitter.

The threat level had previously been red, which indicates that 65 percent of hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients are in use.

From Monday, Mexico City's central squares, department stores, and hotels will be allowed to reopen gradually.

Citizens will be allowed to exercise outdoors and restaurants, markets, and beauty salons will also begin to resume activities, Sheinbaum said.

Despite the lockdown easing, public gatherings and religious services will remain prohibited. Cinemas, theaters, and museums will remain closed, as will most public offices and educational institutions.

Earlier on Friday, the Mexican Health Ministry reported that the country's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 200,000 after 6,104 new positive tests were reported over the past 24 hours. The corresponding rise on Thursday was 5,437.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 736 on Friday to 25,060.

Related Topics

Twitter Orange Mexico City Market From Government

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

5 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

5 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.