Mexico City's Formula 1 Autodrome To Host Hospital For COVID-19 Patients - Health Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said that work is underway to set up a field hospital for COVID-19 patients at the capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which has hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1963.

"The Mexican Social Security Institute will open a field hospital with 218 beds at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City for patients with COVID-19 symptoms requiring hospitalization," the IMSS said late on Sunday.

According to the statement, 26 out of the 218 beds will be intended for intensive respiratory care, and the rest for recovering patients.

IMSS Director General Zoe Robledo noted that the commissioning of this hospital would significantly increase Mexico City medical facilities' capacity.

As of Sunday, Mexico updated its COVID-19 tally by 1,383 cases to 23,471. The death toll has risen by 93 to 2,154, with 191 more suspected COVID-19 fatalities currently being verified.

Mexico City has the highest number of cumulative coronavirus cases in the country - 6,417. The peak of the epidemic in Mexico is expected to fall on May 6.

