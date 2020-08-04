Mexico Conducts Over 1 Mln COVID-19 Tests, Detecting Over 443,000 Cases - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:10 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) During the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mexico tested the health of more than 1 million people, registering 443,813 coronavirus cases, the country's Health Ministry said.
The death toll during the outbreak has reached 48,012.
As of August 2, a total of 439,046 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, with 47,746 deaths.