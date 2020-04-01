UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Confirms 121 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hour - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Mexico Confirms 121 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hour - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who had contracted the new coronavirus disease in Mexico has increased by 121 to 1,215 over the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, said.

"To date we have confirmed 1,215 cases. One patient have died bringing the total death toll to 29," Alomia said on Tuesday.

A day before, the authorities reported about 1,094 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

According to the data, doctors are currently examining 3,511 suspected COVID-19 cases and have received 6,282 negative coronavirus tests. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell praised citizens' compliance with the sanitary recommendations of the authorities and especially voluntary self-isolation.

On Monday, Mexico declared a health emergency, which would be in force until April 30, and imposed stricter self-isolation rules.

Related Topics

Died Mexico April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 ..

23 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

10 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.