Mexico Confirms 121 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality Over Past 24 Hour - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who had contracted the new coronavirus disease in Mexico has increased by 121 to 1,215 over the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, said.

"To date we have confirmed 1,215 cases. One patient have died bringing the total death toll to 29," Alomia said on Tuesday.

A day before, the authorities reported about 1,094 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

According to the data, doctors are currently examining 3,511 suspected COVID-19 cases and have received 6,282 negative coronavirus tests. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell praised citizens' compliance with the sanitary recommendations of the authorities and especially voluntary self-isolation.

On Monday, Mexico declared a health emergency, which would be in force until April 30, and imposed stricter self-isolation rules.