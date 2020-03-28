Mexico Confirms 132 New Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours, 4 People Died - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico has risen by 132 to 717 within the past 24 hours, with four new fatalities, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology said.

"The number of confirmed cases amounts to 717, 12 patients have died," the official said on late Friday in a press conference, which was broadcast on the ministry's Twitter page.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.