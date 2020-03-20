UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Confirms 46 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Mexico Confirms 46 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Mexico has registered 46 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 164, the head of Mexico's epidemiological service, Jose Luis Alomia, said on Thursday.

"The number of confirmed cases of the new type of coronavirus has reached 164 in Mexico, the number of suspected cases is 448, 921 samples gave a negative result," Alomia said during a press conference.

On Thursday, the country witnessed its first death from coronavirus-related complications. So far, four people have fully recovered from the disease in the Latin American country.

Mexico confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on 28 February, and the virus has since reached the majority of the country's Federal states.

Related Topics

Mexico February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 20, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

11 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.