Mexico Confirms 46 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Mexico has registered 46 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 164, the head of Mexico's epidemiological service, Jose Luis Alomia, said on Thursday.

"The number of confirmed cases of the new type of coronavirus has reached 164 in Mexico, the number of suspected cases is 448, 921 samples gave a negative result," Alomia said during a press conference.

On Thursday, the country witnessed its first death from coronavirus-related complications. So far, four people have fully recovered from the disease in the Latin American country.

Mexico confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on 28 February, and the virus has since reached the majority of the country's Federal states.