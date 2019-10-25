UrduPoint.com
Mexico Congratulates Morales On Winning Presidential Election - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mexico congratulates Evo Morales on his presidential election victory in Bolivia, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maximiliano Reyes Zuniga wrote on Twitter on Friday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Mexico congratulates Evo Morales on his presidential election victory in Bolivia, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maximiliano Reyes Zuniga wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"The Mexican government congratulates President Evo Morales on his victory and wishes him the greatest success in his next term," the official wrote.

Bolivia's incumbent president was re-elected with 47.07 percent of the vote on October 20, while his closest rival, Carlos Mesa, secured 36.

51 percent.

According to Bolivian electoral law, a candidate should obtain over 50 percent support � or at least 40 percent with a 10 percent margin over another candidate � to win the first round. Morales' margin over Mesa was 10.56 percent with an 88.31 percent turnout. The narrow gap sparked protests and concerns from the opposition and the Organization of American States, an electoral observer, over the legitimacy of the results. The latter recommended holding a second round.

