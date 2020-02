MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Mexico is currently considering several proposals of Russia's state arms exporter (Rosoboronexport), including on additional supplies of helicopters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov is currently visiting Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard.

"The Mexican side is considering concrete proposals, including on additional contracts on supplies of helicopters," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting with Ebrard.