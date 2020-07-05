UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Could Be Significantly Downplaying Its Coronavirus Death Toll - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mexico Could Be Significantly Downplaying Its Coronavirus Death Toll - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Mexican government might be downplaying tens of thousands of deaths from the official coronavirus statistics, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a compilation of independent studies.

According to the report, the reason the official statistics gets belittled is that Mexican health authorities only report cases and deaths confirmed in labs and also do not conduct that many tests. Saying that some 67 percent of roughly 610,000 total tests came back positive, the newspaper opined that chances are many more cases are being missed.

Furthermore, reporting of cases comes with delays and figures get ascribed to already past month, the report continued.

A study by researchers Mario Romero and Laurianne Despeghel has shown, as cited in the report, that the true death toll is at least 3.5 times higher than the official statistics in Mexico City alone show.

Another cited study, conducted by Mexican professor Raul Rojas, found that Mexico could have as many as 6 million cases and close to 78,000 deaths, which is almost three times higher than the official numbers.

According to another study, as cited in the report, there was a 126 percent increase in the number of death certificates issued in Mexico City since the start of the pandemic, regardless of the cause of death, compared to the same period's average from 2016-2018.

Latin America is emerging as the world's fastest growing outbreak at the moment. As pointed out by the Financial Times, Brazil remains the region's country with the highest death toll, but converted to the death toll per 1 million people, Mexico is not so far behind.

The report concludes by arguing that the surest way to judge on genuine statistics is by excess deaths compared to previous years' averages.

Mexico has so far reported 245,251 cases and 29,843 fatalities from COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Mexico City Same Brazil Mexico From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

16 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

2 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

2 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.