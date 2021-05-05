UrduPoint.com
Mexico Declares Three-Day Mourning For Those Killed In Subway Overpass Collapse

Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Mexico Declares Three-Day Mourning for Those Killed in Subway Overpass Collapse

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared a three-day mourning for those killed in the subway overpass collapse in Mexico City.

"In connection with the tragedy on Line 12 of the collective metro transport system of Mexico City on May 3, 2021, a three-day national mourning is declared," according to the presidential decree.

The presidential decree comes into force from the moment of its publication and will be in effect until May 7 inclusive; the national flags should be lowered on May 4 and 6.

The metro overpass and a train collapsed in the southeast of Mexico City on May 3 in the evening, killing 24 people. Another 79 were injured and hospitalized.

