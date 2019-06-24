UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Deploys 15,000 Troops To US Border To Slow Migration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:01 PM

Mexico deploys 15,000 troops to US border to slow migration

Mexico has deployed nearly 15,000 soldiers and National Guardsmen to its border with the US, the army chief said Monday -- admitting they are detaining migrants who try to cross, after the policy triggered backlash

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Mexico has deployed nearly 15,000 soldiers and National Guardsmen to its border with the US, the army chief said Monday -- admitting they are detaining migrants who try to cross, after the policy triggered backlash.

The deployment, announced by Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval in a press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is in addition to the more than 6,000 security force members deployed to the southern border under a June 7 deal with the US, which is pressuring Mexico to do more to stop a surge of Central American migrants.

Related Topics

Army Mexico Turkish Lira June Border

Recent Stories

Charter of Economy need of country: Dr Firdous Ash ..

59 seconds ago

US Special Envoy Jeffrey to Travel to Middle East, ..

1 minute ago

APC a hunting ground to bargain job for JUI (F) Ch ..

1 minute ago

Kalashnikov Concern Created Civilian Version of AK ..

1 minute ago

RPO directs to enhance patrolling to curb crime

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.