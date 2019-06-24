Mexico deploys 15,000 troops to US border to slow migration

Mexico has deployed nearly 15,000 soldiers and National Guardsmen to its border with the US, the army chief said Monday -- admitting they are detaining migrants who try to cross, after the policy triggered backlash

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Mexico has deployed nearly 15,000 soldiers and National Guardsmen to its border with the US, the army chief said Monday -- admitting they are detaining migrants who try to cross, after the policy triggered backlash.

The deployment, announced by Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval in a press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is in addition to the more than 6,000 security force members deployed to the southern border under a June 7 deal with the US, which is pressuring Mexico to do more to stop a surge of Central American migrants.