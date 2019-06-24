Mexico Deploys 15,000 Troops To US Border To Slow Migration
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:01 PM
Mexico has deployed nearly 15,000 soldiers and National Guardsmen to its border with the US, the army chief said Monday -- admitting they are detaining migrants who try to cross, after the policy triggered backlash
The deployment, announced by Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval in a press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is in addition to the more than 6,000 security force members deployed to the southern border under a June 7 deal with the US, which is pressuring Mexico to do more to stop a surge of Central American migrants.