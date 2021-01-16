UrduPoint.com
Mexico Deploys Migration Agents, Forces on Southern Border as Migrant Caravan Approaches

Mexico's National Institute of Migration said it began round-the-clock surveillance of the country's southern border in anticipation of a caravan of US-bound migrants from Honduras

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Mexico's National Institute of Migration said it began round-the-clock surveillance of the country's southern border in anticipation of a caravan of US-bound migrants from Honduras.

"The border operation of the National Institute of Migration continues all the way to El Seibo, Tabasco, where, together with the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense, the Migration Law and its decrees are enforced so that the entry of foreigners into the country is orderly and safe, with full respect for human rights," the institute said in a tweet.

According to the La Prensa newspaper, a 500-strong contingent of agents, including health care and legal specialists, were sent to the southern border of Mexico.

Earlier in the week, the caravan of some 4,500 Honduran migrants crossed over into Guatemala with few incidents.

Guatemalan police had clearance to disperse migrants in case of any violations, but as of Saturday, fewer than 100 were stopped and deported as the caravan carries on making headway.

This is the first migrant caravan of the year, as thousands of Hondurans attempt to flee gang-related violence, poverty and unemployment.

