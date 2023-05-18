Mexico Deploys National Guard in Search for 52 Kidnapped Migrants - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Mexico has deployed the National Guard in the central state of San Luis Potosi, where 52 migrants and two drivers were kidnapped from a passenger bus on Sunday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday.

National Confederation of Mexican Transport Operators Conatram reported earlier this week that a commercial bus transporting 52 migrants disappeared on the Federal route 57 in the state of San Luis Potosi. The two drivers have also gone missing, it said. The day after the disappearance, unknown persons contacted the head of the transport company that owned the bus and demanded a ransom of $1,500 for each passenger.

"The kidnapping of migrants ... is being investigated. It was established yesterday that some of them had been found; the accident scene was uncovered. We are working on it, the National Guard has been deployed ” you just have to wait. Initially is was about 50 (kidnapped persons), and transportation company workers, drivers," Obrador told a briefing.

Security Minister Gerardo Palacios said earlier this week that the police found several of the kidnapped migrants who had managed to escape. They confirmed the fact and showed the scene of the kidnapping.