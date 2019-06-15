UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Deports 76 Cuban Nationals Amid Efforts To Curb Migrant Flow Into US - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:30 AM

Mexico Deports 76 Cuban Nationals Amid Efforts to Curb Migrant Flow Into US - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Mexico has deported 76 Cuban nationals who were illegally staying in the country, the National Institute of Migration (INM) has said amid the country's efforts to contain illegal migration into the United States through its border.

The INM said on Friday that the Cuban citizens were flown back to Havana from the states of Veracruz and Chiapas.

The representatives of the Cuban consulate observed the deportations.

The operation followed the deportation of 105 Honduran migrants on Thursday.

Another 424 Honduran nationals, who had illegally entered Mexico in hope to subsequently cross into the United States, were deported earlier this week.

Mexico has been facing pressure from the United States over an influx of illegal Latin American migrants through the Mexican border. Washington even announced a plan to mount trade duties on the neighboring country in a bid to fix the crisis.

Last week, the two states agreed on a package of measures, envisaging the suspension of the tariffs in return for Mexico curbing the migrant flows.

Related Topics

Washington Havana Veracruz United States Mexico Border From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

5 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

5 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

5 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

5 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.