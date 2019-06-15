Mexico Deports 76 Cuban Nationals Amid Efforts to Curb Migrant Flow Into US - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Mexico has deported 76 Cuban nationals who were illegally staying in the country, the National Institute of Migration (INM) has said amid the country's efforts to contain illegal migration into the United States through its border.

The INM said on Friday that the Cuban citizens were flown back to Havana from the states of Veracruz and Chiapas.

The representatives of the Cuban consulate observed the deportations.

The operation followed the deportation of 105 Honduran migrants on Thursday.

Another 424 Honduran nationals, who had illegally entered Mexico in hope to subsequently cross into the United States, were deported earlier this week.

Mexico has been facing pressure from the United States over an influx of illegal Latin American migrants through the Mexican border. Washington even announced a plan to mount trade duties on the neighboring country in a bid to fix the crisis.

Last week, the two states agreed on a package of measures, envisaging the suspension of the tariffs in return for Mexico curbing the migrant flows.