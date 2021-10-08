Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near US border

Mexico detained 652 undocumented migrants, including many children, traveling in trucks near the border with the United States, authorities in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas said Friday

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Mexico detained 652 undocumented migrants, including many children, traveling in trucks near the border with the United States, authorities in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas said Friday.

The military and National Guard on Thursday night "detected three tractor trailers with six long refrigerated containers transporting 652 migrants, of which 355 are minors," many of them traveling unaccompanied, the Tamaulipas government said.

Four people transporting the migrants were arrested, it said.