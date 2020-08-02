UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Detains Cartel Leader Who Threatened President Lopez Obrador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Mexico Detains Cartel Leader Who Threatened President Lopez Obrador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Mexican security forces on Sunday detained the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal cartel who had previously threatened President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, authorities said.

"I want to inform you that this morning, as a result of a joint operation with Federal forces, the main leader of a criminal group that operated in the area of Laja Bajio in the state of Guanajuato was arrested," the state's governor Diego Sinue Rodriguez Vallejo tweeted.

An attached press release specified that the gang leader in question is Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz, known as "El Marro" (the Sledgehammer). During the operation, five other people were detained, and a kidnapped businesswoman was freed.

The secretary of security and civilian protection, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed El Marro's detention, noting that the criminal would soon be brought to court, which had previously issued an arrest warrant for him over organized crime and fuel theft.

In April 2019, reports emerged that the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, among other criminal groups, threatened Lopez Obrador. In banners unfurled on a bridge in the city of Celaya in the state of Guanajuato, El Marro reportedly urged the president to stop a crackdown on mafia stealing fuel from pipelines. Otherwise, he threatened violence.

Related Topics

Governor Threatened Santa Rosa Celaya Guanajuato Lima Vallejo April Criminals Sunday 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

3 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

3 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.