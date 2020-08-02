Mexico Detains Cartel Leader Who Threatened President Lopez Obrador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Mexican security forces on Sunday detained the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal cartel who had previously threatened President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, authorities said.

"I want to inform you that this morning, as a result of a joint operation with Federal forces, the main leader of a criminal group that operated in the area of Laja Bajio in the state of Guanajuato was arrested," the state's governor Diego Sinue Rodriguez Vallejo tweeted.

An attached press release specified that the gang leader in question is Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz, known as "El Marro" (the Sledgehammer). During the operation, five other people were detained, and a kidnapped businesswoman was freed.

The secretary of security and civilian protection, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed El Marro's detention, noting that the criminal would soon be brought to court, which had previously issued an arrest warrant for him over organized crime and fuel theft.

In April 2019, reports emerged that the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, among other criminal groups, threatened Lopez Obrador. In banners unfurled on a bridge in the city of Celaya in the state of Guanajuato, El Marro reportedly urged the president to stop a crackdown on mafia stealing fuel from pipelines. Otherwise, he threatened violence.