Mexico Detains Over 200 Migrants From Central America En Route to US - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Mexican authorities detained 228 migrants from countries of Central America on their way to the United States, Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection said.

The migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found in a truck, allegedly carrying carbonated beverages, in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, according to the ministry.

They were brought to the migration department, together with two other individuals who were transporting them, the ministry said.

Last month, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border.