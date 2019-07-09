UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Detains Over 200 Migrants From Central America En Route To US - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:20 AM

Mexico Detains Over 200 Migrants From Central America En Route to US - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Mexican authorities detained 228 migrants from countries of Central America on their way to the United States, Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection said.

The migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found in a truck, allegedly carrying carbonated beverages, in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, according to the ministry.

They were brought to the migration department, together with two other individuals who were transporting them, the ministry said.

Last month, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border.

Related Topics

Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

7 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

8 hours ago

KFED organises ‘Entrepreneurs Forum’ in Ajman

8 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

8 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

6 hours ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.