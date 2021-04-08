UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Distributes Over 10 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines - Secretariat Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Mexico Distributes Over 10 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - Secretariat of Health

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexico's Secretariat of Health said in a statement it had distributed more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines out of 15.5 million doses purchased from various manufacturers.

"We have so far applied more than 10 million doses," Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on the agency's Twitter blog.

A full two-dose vaccination scheme has covered 1.47 million people, most of them, 760,000, are the elderly, 693,000 are doctors. Another 7.34 million people have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

The immunization program for the Mexican population began at the end of December 2020 with the staff of coronavirus hospitals. For these purposes, the authorities use five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active component from biolaboratories - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V.

According to the Mexican Health Secretariat, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 2,455,816 people have gotten infected in the country, with 205,598 deaths. Currently, 25,855 people are sick.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico December 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 April 2021

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

60 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.