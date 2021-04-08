Mexico Distributes Over 10 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - Secretariat of Health

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Mexico's Secretariat of Health said in a statement it had distributed more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines out of 15.5 million doses purchased from various manufacturers.

"We have so far applied more than 10 million doses," Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on the agency's Twitter blog.

A full two-dose vaccination scheme has covered 1.47 million people, most of them, 760,000, are the elderly, 693,000 are doctors. Another 7.34 million people have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

The immunization program for the Mexican population began at the end of December 2020 with the staff of coronavirus hospitals. For these purposes, the authorities use five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active component from biolaboratories - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V.

According to the Mexican Health Secretariat, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, 2,455,816 people have gotten infected in the country, with 205,598 deaths. Currently, 25,855 people are sick.