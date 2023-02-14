Mexico Donates $6Mln to Victims of Devastating Earthquakes in Syria - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Mexico has donated $6 million to the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Syria, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

"On the instruction of (Mexican) President Lopez Obrador, Mexico is donating $6 million through the UN to the victims of the earthquakes in Syria," Ebrard tweeted.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey currently stands at 31,643. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.