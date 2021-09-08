UrduPoint.com

Mexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts For 1.6Mln People - Electric Utility

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

Mexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People - Electric Utility

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Blackouts caused by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southern Mexico have affected 1.6 million people, the Federal Electricity Commission said on Wednesday.

"One million and 600 thousand users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, and Oaxaca were affected.

This is 13% of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital," the commission said in a statement.

The operations to restore power supply in line with emergency care protocols are underway, it added.

The earthquake struck the southwestern state of Guerrero on Tuesday evening, emerging at approximately 20-kilometer (12 miles) depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Related Topics

Earthquake Electricity Oaxaca Mexico City United States Mexico Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: World could emulate UAE’s economic ..

Local Press: World could emulate UAE’s economic model

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

9 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.