Mexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People - Electric Utility

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Blackouts caused by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southern Mexico have affected 1.6 million people, the Federal Electricity Commission said on Wednesday.

"One million and 600 thousand users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, and Oaxaca were affected.

This is 13% of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital," the commission said in a statement.

The operations to restore power supply in line with emergency care protocols are underway, it added.

The earthquake struck the southwestern state of Guerrero on Tuesday evening, emerging at approximately 20-kilometer (12 miles) depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.