Mexico Earthquake Left One Person Killed in Guerrero State - Governor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) One person has died in Mexico's southwestern state of Guerrero as a result of the earthquake that struck overnight, the state governor, Hector Astudillo Flores, said.

"I was just informed about the death of a person in [the city of] Coyuca de Benitez ” a pole fell on him," the official told the local Milenio tv channel.

The toll of casualties from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake is still being tabulated, the governor said, adding that the authorities have already received numerous reports on material damage.

The powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico ” 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) southeast of the resort town of Acapulco ” late on Tuesday. The tremor was felt strongly in Mexico City but caused no damage in the capital.