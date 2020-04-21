Mexico Enters 3rd Phase of COVID-19 Epidemic Facing Rapid Rise of Infections - Official

Mexico has entered the third stage of the COVID-19 epidemic, characterized by the growth of the number of infected, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, an undersecretary of the country's Health Secretariat, said Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Mexico has entered the third stage of the COVID-19 epidemic, characterized by the growth of the number of infected, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, an undersecretary of the country's Health Secretariat, said Tuesday.

Mexico is currently living under quarantine measures which will last until May 30.

"Starting today we are entering the third phase of the COVID-19 epidemic. I remind you that this is a stage of rapid growth, when a large number of infections and hospitalizations take place, thus we have to continue social isolation measures so the numbers [of cases] would be as low as possible," Lopez-Gatell said during a press briefing, while also specifying that the phase is defined by having thousands of cases within separate regions of the country as well as the inability to trace their origins.

According to him, the rate of the virus's transmission will remain at maximum for a few weeks meaning that the measures adopted against the epidemic have to remain in force.

There are 8,772 confirmed cases in Mexico, including 712 fatalities, according to the country's health authorities.