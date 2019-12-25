UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Extradites 6 Key Criminals Linked To Drug Cartels To US Over Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

Mexico Extradites 6 Key Criminals Linked to Drug Cartels to US Over Week - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Mexican authorities have extradited six key criminals linked to the country's drug cartels to the United States over a week, Mexican media reported on Tuesday, citing sources from the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the Mexican Milenio newspaper, the Mexican government extradited key criminals who were linked to such powerful drugs cartels as Sinaloa and were involved in the killing of civilians, including journalists.

The extradition took place last week at the same time, when the son of one of Mexico's most powerful drug lords who runs Sinaloa, Ismael Zambada-Imperial, was extradited to the United States.

Criminality rates in Mexico have surged over recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States. Last year was marked by the record-high rate of homicides in the country - more than 33,000.

Related Topics

Drugs Same United States Mexico Criminals Media From Government

Recent Stories

Over 20,000 athletes to participate in Zayed Marat ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pope Francis on Christmas

5 hours ago

DHA adopts &#039;Track and Trace&#039; system to e ..

5 hours ago

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

5 hours ago

IMF notes positive economic performance of Pakista ..

4 hours ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.