Mexico Extradites 6 Key Criminals Linked to Drug Cartels to US Over Week - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Mexican authorities have extradited six key criminals linked to the country's drug cartels to the United States over a week, Mexican media reported on Tuesday, citing sources from the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the Mexican Milenio newspaper, the Mexican government extradited key criminals who were linked to such powerful drugs cartels as Sinaloa and were involved in the killing of civilians, including journalists.

The extradition took place last week at the same time, when the son of one of Mexico's most powerful drug lords who runs Sinaloa, Ismael Zambada-Imperial, was extradited to the United States.

Criminality rates in Mexico have surged over recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States. Last year was marked by the record-high rate of homicides in the country - more than 33,000.